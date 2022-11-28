65-year-old Laurence Hardy Missing, from St. Andrew

Laurence Hardy Missing: Sixty-five-year-old Laurence Hardy of St. Andrew has been missing since Thursday, November 03.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimeters (5 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that Hardy was last seen in Havendale, St. Andrew. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Laurence Hardy is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876- 926-8185, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.