Health Minister Meets again with Doctors

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr the Hon Christopher Tufton, together with members of his Ministry’s senior executive, is now meeting with the Jamaica Medical Doctors’ Association to discuss today’s high rate of absenteeism among junior doctors in the public health system.

In addition to officials from the Ministry, this latest meeting sees the participation of stakeholders from the Regional Health Authorities.

Only 47 per cent or 488 of the 1,036 junior doctors who should have reported to work today did so. Twenty-two (22) per cent or 86 of the 387 expected in the South East Health Region reported to work while 51 per cent or 58 of the 114 expected in the North East Health Region turned up. Fifty-seven (57) per cent or 165 of the expected 290 showed up for work in the Southern Health Region while 73 per cent or 179 of the expected 245 turned up in the Western Health Region.

The doctors’ absence disrupted routine operations at several health centres across the island. However, the Ministry is assuring the public that all efforts are being made to ensure that patients accessing the various public health facilities receive the best possible care.

The regional health authorities, which have direct oversight for hospitals and health centres, have activated contingency plans that include the assignment of senior doctors to man various aspects of the operations.

Further, priority is being given to emergency cases while appointments for some elective procedures are being rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the extent to which the junior doctors’ failure to turn up for work has impacted the health care system is being assessed. The public will be updated on developments as they occur.

Persons are encouraged to call their health centre or hospital to have their queries answered.