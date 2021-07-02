Appointments for Second Dose Vaccination Now Open

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising individuals who are due their second dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to make an appointment for one of the vaccination sites operating Islandwide.

The registration portal for scheduling an appointment is now open. Persons can make an appointment for their second dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine by visiting the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

The Ministry has been advised about the possibility of inclement weather for this weekend and therefore, persons making their way to a vaccination site should ensure they walk with an umbrella and take the necessary precautions when traveling to and from the vaccination sites. The Ministry will also activate its wet weather plans accordingly.

The public is being reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and as such, are still required to follow the Infection Control and Prevention protocols outlined by the Ministry. These include wearing a mask, sanitizing, social distancing, handwashing and following the measures outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act.