Curfew Imposed in Sections of Kingston West

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Kingston West effective

6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 01 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 03.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: From the intersection of Gem Road and Maxfield Ave, travel east along Gem Road to the intersection with Greenwich Street; continue east along Greenwich Street to the intersection with West Road.

EAST: From the roundabout at West Road, travel south along West Road to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

SOUTH: From the intersection of west Road and Spanish Town Road, travel west along Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue.

WEST: From the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road travel north to the intersection of Gem Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.