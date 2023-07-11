Hanover Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Nikita Noel

1 Comment / By / July 11, 2023

The Hanover police has confirmed that a Hanover man who appeared in the Hanover Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 11, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and later killing, 9-year-old Nikita Noel, in Kew district, Lucea, Hanover on February 1.

The accused man, Omar Green, who is also of a Lucea address, had the death penalty withdrew against him by the prosecution due to his co-operation.

Nikita was reported missing by her mother on February 1st, after she did not return home from school at Esher Primary.

A search was launched to find the missing infant, whose body was later discovered meters from her home in Kew district.

At the time of the incident, investigators reported that the 9-year-old was raped and then strangled to death.

Green who is the child’s former step-father, was taken into custody and charged following an investigation.

Following Nikita’s death, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, described the gruesome act as a premeditated murder, and called for the accused to be charged with capital murder.

1 thought on “Hanover Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Nikita Noel”

  1. Pingback: Hannover man admits to rape and murder of 9-year-old Nikita Noel – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: