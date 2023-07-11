Hanover Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Nikita Noel

The Hanover police has confirmed that a Hanover man who appeared in the Hanover Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 11, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and later killing, 9-year-old Nikita Noel, in Kew district, Lucea, Hanover on February 1.
The accused man, Omar Green, who is also of a Lucea address, had the death penalty withdrew against him by the prosecution due to his co-operation.
Nikita was reported missing by her mother on February 1st, after she did not return home from school at Esher Primary.
A search was launched to find the missing infant, whose body was later discovered meters from her home in Kew district.
At the time of the incident, investigators reported that the 9-year-old was raped and then strangled to death.
Green who is the child’s former step-father, was taken into custody and charged following an investigation.
Following Nikita’s death, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, described the gruesome act as a premeditated murder, and called for the accused to be charged with capital murder.
