Roman Catholic Priest Charged with Sexual Offences

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed that a 39-year-old Roman Catholic Priest has been charged with four counts of sexual offences.
The accused who hails from Kenya, has been charged with Sexual Intercourse with a Person under Sixteen years, Sexual Touching of a Child, Grievous Sexual Assault, and Abduction of a Child Under Sixteen years old.
The incident reportedly took place at a Roman Catholic Church in Portmore, St Catherine, on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19, 2023 but was reported to the authorities on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
The accused is alleged to have molested a 12-year-old Primary School student, after he invited her to his home under the disguise of a friend.
Following an investigation the Priest was arrested and placed before a identification parade, and subsequently charged.