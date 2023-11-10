Forty-seven-year-old Kevin Green, farmer of Haughton Tower, Cousins
Cove, Green Island in Hanover has been missing since Saturday, October 21.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Green Island Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Green left home for an undisclosed
location and has not been heard from since. When last seen he was wearing a white merino, black
jeans and a pair of brown shoes with a black knapsack on his back.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevin Green is asked to contact the Green Island Police at
876-956-9200, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
Hanover man missing
