13-year-old Ottavia Braithwaite Missing From, Kingston 13

November 10, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Ottavia Braithwaite of
Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Thursday, November 09.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 122 centimeters (4 feet) tall.
Reports from the police are that Ottavia was last seen at home about 6:40 a.m. When last seen she
was dressed in a light blue blouse and a dark blue pleated tunic. All efforts to locate her have
proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ottavia Braithwaite is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police
at 876- 923-7111, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
