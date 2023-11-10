5-year-old Aiden Scarlett Missing from, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 5-year-old Aiden Scarlett
otherwise called ‘Baba’, a student of Levant Court, Phoenix Vista, Portmore in St. Catherine who
has been missing since Friday November 3 .
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 122 centimeters (4 feet) tall.
Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Aiden was last seen at home dressed
in a blue hoodie, ripped jeans and a pair of blue-and-white sneakers. All efforts to locate him have
proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aiden Scarlett is asked to contact the Caymanas Police at
876- 988-1719, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
