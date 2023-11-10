A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division arrested a
17-year-old boy in relation to the seizure of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition during an
operation in Truro district, Burnt Savannah in the parish on Thursday, November 9.
Reports are that about 11:50 a.m., lawmen were in the area when the teen was seen among a group
of people in a yard, whose actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and searched—
during the search, one Smith and Wesson revolver with five .38 rounds of ammunition was found
in his possession.
He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further
investigation.
Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Westmoreland Teen in Custody
A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division arrested a