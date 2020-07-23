Hanover Man Charged after Allegedly Pulling Gun in Row

A Hanover man who allegedly pulled a firearm on another has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law

He is thirty-nine-year-old Damian Butler, otherwise called ‘Ticky’, of Woodland in Hanover.

He was arrested and charged following an incident in his community on Sunday, July 5.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 1:00 a.m., the complainant was at home when an argument developed between him and Butler. A firearm was allegedly brought into play, however, the complainant managed to flee the scene.

An investigation was launched and Butler was arrested on Wednesday, July 8, and subsequently charged.