Hanover Man Charged after Allegedly Pulling Gun in Row

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Hanover man who allegedly pulled a firearm on another has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law

He is thirty-nine-year-old Damian Butler, otherwise called ‘Ticky’, of Woodland in Hanover.

He was arrested and charged following an incident in his community on Sunday, July 5.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 1:00 a.m., the complainant was at home when an argument developed between him and Butler. A firearm was allegedly brought into play, however, the complainant managed to flee the scene.

An investigation was launched and Butler was arrested on Wednesday, July 8, and subsequently charged.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....