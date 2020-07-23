Tropical Storm Gonzalo Could Become Hurricane

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Meteorological Service says Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move toward the southern Windward Islands and there is a chance it could become a hurricane.

At 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23 the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.8 degrees North, longitude 49.4 degrees West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 20 km/h. A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend.

On the forecast track, the centre of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is not a threat to Jamaica at this time.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....