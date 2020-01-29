Hailey Baldwin reveals genetic condition affecting her fingers

In a message aimed at fans scrutinizing the appearance of her pinky fingers, Hailey Bieber revealed she has dealt with a genetic condition known as ectrodactyly her “whole life.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the model explained of her “crooked and scary” fingers: “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do,” according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life,” the 23-year-old continued. “So people can stop asking me ‘wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

She posted her message alongside a screenshot from the ectrodactyly Wikipedia page.

As the University of Missouri detailed, “Cleft hand is a rare, congenital (present at birth) hand anomaly. This condition has been known by several other names, such as ectrodactyly, split hand and lobster claw hand. Today, most prefer to use the term ‘cleft hand.’”

In a separate post, Baldwin also shared a close-up shot of her hand, zoning in on her pinky finger. She later offered a final plea to fans.

“So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers,” she wrote.

 

Source: Page Six

