15-year-old Nickesha Campbell Missing, from Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Nickesha Campbell Missing – An Ananda Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Nickesha Campbell, a resident of a Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 address, who has disappeared since Monday, January 27.

Nickesha is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

According to the Hunts Bay police reports are that Nickesha was last seen in Payne Land around 1:53 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

If Nickesha is seen kindly contact the Hunts Bay police at 876- 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.