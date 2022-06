Guyanese Drug Trafficking Fugitive Deported to the United States

The Guyanese national who was arrested two days ago at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, has been deported to the United States to face justice.

Christopher Richard Spencer, was deported last night to the United States via a New York bound flight.

The fugitive, who is wanted by the U.S government for drugs related charges, was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.