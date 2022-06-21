Cop Admitted in Hospital After City Babes Fight Over Him

A police officer, a fresh graduate from the police training college stationed at Kware Police Station in Embakasi, Nairobi, is currently hospitalised nursing injuries after two bar waitresses fought over him.

In the June 19 incident, the officer left his place of work after his shift and decided to spend the rest of the night having a few drinks at the Villa police station canteen.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), while imbibing his drinks, he engaged in a hearty conversation with one of the bar waitresses, Lucy Mueni, who was serving him.

“Mueni appeared to have been smitten by the recently graduated officer as, she would sit next to him giggling in excitement, whenever she was not serving the rest of the patrons,” DCI said.

This reportedly did not sit well her colleague Favian Nekesa, who was seated behind the counter, enraged and rolling her eyes.

Mueni reportedly had no idea that Nekesha was equally attracted to the cop, who had an athletic physique and a neatly trimmed moustache. It is also believed that Nekesha and the cop may have had a thing in the past.

Nekesha, unable to take any more of their antics, left the counter and unleashed a barrage of blows and kicks on the helpless Mueni, sending her tumbling on the floor and injuring her head and hands.

Before the officer realised what was happening, he was being pelted with projectiles from Nekesa as the altercation escalated into a full blown commotion, attracting other police officers on patrol to the bar, who restored order.

The officer and Mueni were then escorted to nearby Mukuru health centre for medical attention and allowed to go home.

However, the officer’s condition deteriorated and at around 3: 00 a.m., and he was rushed to a city hospital where he is currently admitted in stable condition nursing his wounds.

Investigations into the incident have since been launched.