Man Caught with Missing Teen at SOE Checkpoint in St. Catherine

A man from St. Catherine has been charged with sexual offences after a missing 13-year-old girl was allegedly found in his custody.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the child, a state ward, was seen at the Angels, Spanish Town checkpoint on Friday.

According to reports, the man and the girl were in a vehicle that was stopped at the checkpoint around 5:00 p.m.

Further reports are that the man sexually molested the child.

The 26-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, and sexual touching of a child.