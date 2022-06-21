Police High Command Visits Scene Where a Clarendon Mother and Four Kids Were Killed

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and members of the high command visited the scene in the community of Cocoa Piece in New Road, Clarendon, where a mother and her four children were killed.

The incident occurred last night.

The Constabulary is assuring a thorough investigation to ensure that the person(s) responsible are held accountable.

Kemisha Wright, 34, and her four children – 15-year-old Kimana Smith, 10-year-old Shemari Smith, five-year-old Kafana Smith and one-year-old Kishaun Henry – were found dead this morning.

The bodies of the four children and their mother had stab wounds and the throats slashed.

General Anderson has named a 23-year-old male relative of the deceased family as a person of interest in the case.

He is Rushane Barnett, otherwise called ‘Jet’, of Wilson’s Run, Trelawny and Papine, St. Andrew addresses.

General Anderson has asked the public for assistance in finding him, but he has also pleaded with residents to turn him over to the police rather than resorting to jungle justice. Meanwhile, a team from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is providing grief counselling to residents of New Road in Clarendon.

In a statement, Prime Minister Andrew Holness condemned the gruesome and horrific act.

“Miss Right was a hard-working and honest young woman who was making a life for herself and her children.

The entire country is today feeling immense pain following these blood-curdling murders, which shows extreme contempt for the sanctity of life, and is especially devastated that young, innocent children were viciously cut down,” said Holness.

The Prime Minister said that the murder of this family exemplifies the epidemic of interpersonal violence that plagues our society and emphasises the need for us to continue to pursue a holistic approach to this disease of interpersonal violence in our society.

“Horrific murders such as these are shocking to our very core and we must finally resolve as a country to set aside differences and take every action necessary in an all-of-society effort to save lives and eradicate violence at its root,” Holness added.