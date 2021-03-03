Guard Killed in Fierce Gun Battle

Dozens of people gathered outside a Western Union store in Santa Cruz this morning after security guards on a Guardsman truck carrying millions of dollars battled with gunmen.

As many as three guards were shot, one of them fatally in a fierce gun battle.

It is still not clear if the gunmen were able to steal any of the money from the truck. Reports are the vehicle was just about to unload cash in the busy St Elizabeth town when up to four gunmen opened fire at guards who had exited. Police sources said at least one of the gunmen might have been hit. However, the gunmen escaped.

Up to mid-day [police were on the scene carrying out investigations.