Ding Dong fires dancer Silent Ravers after Controversial Video goes viral

Dancehall Artiste and Dancer Ding Dong has publicly confirmed that dancer Silent Ravers is no longer a member of his Ravers Clavers crew.

The announcement came after a controversial video of the dancer surfaced online.

Ding Dong who was a bit apprehensive in confirming the split, was speaking via an Instagram live session yesterday with popular sound system selector Foota Hype.

The video of Silent Ravers has sent shockwaves in the Dancehall industry and on social media, where the video has been widely shared and discussed.

Silent Ravers is popularly known for the dance-move “Flairy”. The dance is usually accompanied by Ding Dong’s track of the same name.

