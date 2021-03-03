DaBaby faces lawsuit over “violent attack” on man

Rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit from a 64-year-old man who alleges he was “beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved and robbed” after confronting the rapper over a rental agreement.

Homeowner Gary Pagar claims that he rented the home to the ‘Rockstar’ rapper for a private vacation with nine friends at a cost of $43,706.

In legal documents filed in Los Angeles, Pagar alleges that the rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, subsequently violated the terms by shooting a music video at the house – which included about 40 people.

Upon confronting the group in December, Pagar claims that he was thrown to the ground by one of Kirk’s associates – with the rapper in a nearby car as the incident unfolded.

While video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the early stages of the incident, Pagar told the court that DaBaby “sucker-punched” him and knocked out his tooth when the cameras stopped rolling.

After Pagar contacted authorities, DaBaby and his associates allegedly fled the scene.

Pagar is seeking US$117,910.48 in damages for the incident, as he claims the upholstery and floor on the property were also defaced, a sculpture was broken and rubbish was strewn over the house.

DaBaby is yet to respond to the claims.