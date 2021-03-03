Koffee creates buzz in Calvin Klein’s spring 2021 underwear collection

Jamaican sensation Koffee has created a huge buzz on social media today, modeling for Calvin Klein’s spring 2021 underwear collection.

This as she inks a new endorsement deal with the iconic fashion brand.

The entertainer is known for sporting her usual baggy clothing and has always maintained a toned physique. However, many social media users were surprised to see her photographed in underwear for the first time.

Koffee joins a list of other celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Janaya Future Khan, and others for Calvin Klein’s spring 2021 campaign.

This is her first time partnering with Calvin Klein.

Koffee was recently nominated for two NAACP Image Awards for her singles “Lockdown” & “Pressure” remix featuring Buju Banton.

The ceremony is set to air on BET Network on March 27.