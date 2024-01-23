Ground Broken for Rehabilitation of Holland to Bounty Hall Road in Trelawny

Work on the rehabilitation of the 2.2-kilometre (km) Holland to Bounty Hall Road in Trelawny is scheduled to get underway shortly following the breaking of ground on Thursday (Jan. 18).
To be executed over a five-month period at a cost of $144.7 million, the scope of works will include demolition and site clearance, construction of sidewalks, drainage features including a box culvert, pavement works and more.
It is the second phase of the three segment, 20-km Falmouth to Springvale Road Rehabilitation Project, which is being spearheaded by the National Works Agency (NWA).
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, in his address at the groundbreaking ceremony, said that the project will improve access to homes and important community institutions.
These include the Granville Primary School, Granville Childcare Facility, Bounty Hall Health Centre, and Bounty Hall Primary & Infant School.
He said the Government understands the frustration caused by poor roads, traffic congestion and the hinderance posed to economic development, and has formulated an inclusive and ambitious national plan to address these challenges.
“This transformational infrastructure development we intend to embark upon as an Administration is not just about repairing road surfaces. It is about reshaping the future of an entire nation one community, one division, one parish at a time,” he pointed out.
Prior to the groundbreaking, Mr. Warmington officially opened the $200 million Wakefield to Deeside roadway, which is the first phase of the Falmouth to Springvale corridor.
He said that the third phase of the Falmouth to Springvale Road Rehabilitation Project will be completed under the ‘Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network’ (SPARK) Programme.
Source: JIS News