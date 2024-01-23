Minister Bartlett Travels to Spain for FITUR – LATAM’s Leading Tourism Trade Fair

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett today (January 22) departed the island for Madrid, Spain, to attend the eagerly awaited annual international travel and tourism tradeshow, FITUR.
Slated for January 24-28, 2024, FITUR stands as Latin America’s leading travel trade fair, attracting tourism professionals from across the globe.
“FITUR marks the first major appointment of the year for tourism professionals, particularly those from Latin America and the Caribbean. It’s a forum to forge connections, share insights, and explore new opportunities in the dynamic tourism arena,” noted the tourism minister.
Over the next few days, Minister Bartlett’s itinerary in Spain will be packed with key engagements.
He will lead the Jamaican delegation in a high-level meeting with the CEO of Grupo Pinero, operators of the Bahia Principe hotels and resorts, Mrs. Encarna Pinero, along with senior members of her team, Ms. Paqui Benitez and Jaimie Sitjar.
Following this, Minister Bartlett will attend the FITUR opening ceremony, which will be presided over by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.
The Minister will then attend a special reception for the ministers of tourism at the Fairgrounds as well as a meet & greet session for international tourism ministers.
Mr. Bartlett is also slated to attend a welcome reception, which will be hosted by Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili and the Executive President of CAF – Development Bank of Latin America, Sergio Díaz-Granados.
Reflecting on the significance of FITUR, Minister Bartlett highlighted the many investment and networking opportunities it presents, adding, “Jamaica anticipates over 3 million stopover visitors in 2024, and FITUR provides an invaluable platform to showcase our offerings, strengthen partnerships, and explore avenues for sustainable growth.”
During his visit, Minister Bartlett will meet with representatives of Edelweiss Air, a Swiss airline, and Sunwing Vacations from Canada.
Minister Bartlett will also participate in several engagements with Spanish media, including an interview with RNE, a Spanish public radio station; Cinco Dias, a key financial newspaper and ABC Natural, a leading newspaper on the environment and sustainability.
He will also participate in a special interview with Onda Cero – Gente Viajera, a prominent radio travel program in Spain.
Additionally, the Minister will participate in an interview with Hola Viajes, discussing Destination Jamaica’s nature, food, culture, and lifestyle.
Minister Bartlett will also attend the Inverotel Traditional Work Breakfast, marking the final day of his engagements in the southwestern European country.
Mr. Bartlett is set to return to the island on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
Source: JIS News