‘Geico’ Charged with Fraud in Kingston Scam Case

On January 22, 2024, detectives from the Kingston Western Police Division formally charged an auto mechanic with conspiracy to defraud and attempting to obtain money by false pretense. The charges are related to an incident that took place on Third Street, Kingston, on Wednesday, January 10.
The accused is 31-year-old Giovani Francis, known as ‘Geico,’ an auto mechanic residing in Delmar district, Drax Hall, St. Ann.
According to reports from the Denham Town Police, around 3:10 p.m., Francis, posing as a government minister, contacted a man by phone. During the conversation, he falsely claimed the ability to purchase two Toyota Prado motor vehicles at a discounted rate in an upcoming auction. Francis asserted that the only payment required from the man was customs and storage fees totaling JMD 2.5 million.
Upon sensing suspicion, the potential scam victim decided to verify by contacting the actual government minister Francis was impersonating. The minister refuted the claim, confirming it was a scam, and advised the man to report the matter to the police.
Francis was arrested during a police operation after a report was filed,. After a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, charges were formally brought against him.
His court date has not been finalised.