‘Geico’ Charged with Fraud in Kingston Scam Case

Leave a Comment / By / January 23, 2024

On January 22, 2024, detectives from the Kingston Western Police Division formally charged an auto mechanic with conspiracy to defraud and attempting to obtain money by false pretense. The charges are related to an incident that took place on Third Street, Kingston, on Wednesday, January 10.

The accused is 31-year-old Giovani Francis, known as ‘Geico,’ an auto mechanic residing in Delmar district, Drax Hall, St. Ann.

According to reports from the Denham Town Police, around 3:10 p.m., Francis, posing as a government minister, contacted a man by phone. During the conversation, he falsely claimed the ability to purchase two Toyota Prado motor vehicles at a discounted rate in an upcoming auction. Francis asserted that the only payment required from the man was customs and storage fees totaling JMD 2.5 million.

Upon sensing suspicion, the potential scam victim decided to verify by contacting the actual government minister Francis was impersonating. The minister refuted the claim, confirming it was a scam, and advised the man to report the matter to the police.

Francis was arrested during a police operation after a report was filed,. After a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, charges were formally brought against him.

His court date has not been finalised.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!