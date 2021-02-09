“Gorilla Glue girl” launches GoFunDMe to help with medical bills…plans to sue

A woman named Tessica Brown a.k.a. “Gorilla Glue girl” is still looking for relief from her unfortunate incident which went viral on social media.

According to U.S media reports, she spent 22 hours in the ER & staff had no idea how to treat Brown’s scalp after she used the adhesive as a replacement for her usual hairspray.

They reportedly attempted to use rubbing alcohol to dissolve the glue over the weekend, but it only made the substance gooey before it rehardened.

She has yet to find a remedy.

To help cover her medical bills, Brown created a GoFundMe on Sunday that quickly blew past its USD1,500 goal.

Brown went viral last week after sharing videos about her predicament on TikTok, which caught the attention of Chance the Rapper and many others who expressed both amusement and concern over her situation.

Brown has since obtained a lawyer and is looking into her legal options as far as moving forward with a lawsuit.

Gorilla Glue also released a statement expressing sympathy for Brown, stating: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”