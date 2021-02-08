Niesa Taylor Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-seven-year-old Niesa Taylor, otherwise called ‘Pretty’, a nurse of Woodlawn Avenue, Havendale in Kingston 19 has been missing since Friday, February 05.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Taylor was last seen at home dressed in a pink blouse, track pants and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Niesa Taylor is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.