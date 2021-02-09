Michael B. Jordan’s company to produce Muhammad Ali series for Amazon

Michael B. Jordan’s company, Outlier Society, is set to produce a Muhammad Ali series for Amazon after signing a new deal.

Outlier Society has signed an exclusive “overall pact for television” at Amazon, where the streamer will “produce and acquire elevated films that reflect Outlier’s desire to showcase diverse filmmaking talent.”

Among the list of projects the production company is working on is a limited series on the life of the boxing legend Ali.

The series is being produced with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. It is reported that Ali’s estate is involved in the project.

Jordan said the series will expand on what people know of Ali and show a lot of his life outside of his career.

The Creed star also dashed any hopes of portraying the sports legend himself.