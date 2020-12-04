Good News! Megan Thee Stallion debuts at no.1 on Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited debut full-length album Good News is off to a good start as it debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
The set enters the summit of the Dec. 5-dated chart with 100,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Nov. 26, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
Good News is the Houston rapper’s first No. 1 on the list and third entry.
She previously had a career high of No. 6, achieved by both her 2019 mixtape, Fever, and an EP, Suga, in May..
Elsewhere, News starts at No. 1 on Top Rap Albums and at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

