Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival returns!

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival is set to make a virtual return next year.

The event, which has been on hiatus for the past four years, has been licensed to Florida-based Adrian Allen of Steady Image Media Group in partnership with local marketer and event producer Marcia McDonnough of Touchstone Productions.

The festival is expected to be staged over three nights from January 28 to 30.

Under the theme: “Bringing Back The Magic”, organisers have revealed that the event will be live streamed free of cost of an online audience, with a number of elements thrown in for added entertainment.

The lineup has not yet been revealed.