Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival returns!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival is set to make a virtual return next year.

The event, which has been on hiatus for the past four years, has been licensed to Florida-based Adrian Allen of Steady Image Media Group in partnership with local marketer and event producer Marcia McDonnough of Touchstone Productions.

The festival is expected to be staged over three nights from January 28 to 30.

Under the theme: “Bringing Back The Magic”, organisers have revealed that the event will be live streamed free of cost of an online audience, with a number of elements thrown in for added entertainment.

The lineup has not yet been revealed.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....