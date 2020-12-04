Koffee partners with H&M for holiday campaign

Grammy award winning entertainer Koffee has secured another endorsement deal, this time with fashion brand H&M.

The 20-year-old Jamaican sensation is the new lead in the brand’s holiday campaign.

The official commercial for the campaign was released on Wednesday and sees Koffee narrating the minute and a half poem that covers the visuals.

The holiday campaign is themed Bring on the Future, and encourages persons to look forward to tomorrow by leaving 2020’s chaos behind.

This is Koffee’s third major endorsement deal in recent months.

