From Seaview To The World

Jamaica News: From good, better to best. Living and growing up in the community of SeaView Gardens most aspiring stars of this generation are still able to see their local celebrities and aspire to be like. Rally Banks is a young artist that hails from the community and is carving his own lane like many stars before from his community. Bounty Killa, Elephant Man, Dexta Daps are all SeaView natives who have all broken the mold. Rally is aiming to do the same. He wants what is his via hard work. As a child growing up in the inner city he always aspired to be great. He started noticing that music had a magnetic spell on him according to young Mikael Elleston (Rally Banks) now all he wanted to do was be a part of this feeling and movement.

Let’s look and delve into the life of young aka Rally Banks. He’s been a student of the industry and culture for most of his life. He’s only twenty one and has the lyrical ability to match or counter any of his peers. What he stresses is that he has a work ethic second to none. His latest single “Destiny” produced by “Bucktown61” is one that shows how much the artist has grown since first attempting to become a star. He’s a lot more composed and melodic. He has and will continue to be a lyricist but now he’s focusing on getting all aspects right. What we want the masses to do is pay close attention to this artist. He’s developing into one we are gonna have to reckon with. Its clear that 2020 is going to belong to the youths and thats

By: Vivian Thomas