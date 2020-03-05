Vivian Keeps Pushing

Jamaica News: He’s at it again. Yes, there are a few people in Dancehall, Reggae and our culture that is constantly pushing and fighting for our acts, shows, sound systems and all. He’s passionate, savvy and hard working. He also lives by his company name. And at times he can be a complete oxymoron.

Meet Vivian Thomas, Ceo, and founder of Push A Yute Inc and one of our present day pioneers. Now he’s looking to push the boundaries even more. He’s not exactly doing something new, but what his theory and m.o. are that he usually gets a few unknowns to win. He creates careers and incomes for several aspiring artists and anyone who is pushing their Intellectual property. He was instrumental in getting Deva Bratt to the mainstream. He was part of the duo that exposed Tanto Blacks to the globe. He’s also one of the partners for Fuzed the showcase. So what are we to look out for 2020 from the mind of Vivian Thomas aka Push A Yute the branding guru.

“I’ve invested time, money and IP in a new venture called Urban Vine Media.” I’ve partnered with Tandra Jhagroo & Simone Dewar to tackle the world of media. Media as in shows, short films, interviews and all. The entertainment side of Push A Yute Inc was always involved in those areas but we decided to make this company not be about music and the management. It’s all about curating content. Content in this non linear world where televisions have to play catch up with your phones and ipads. So Urban Vine Media is about focusing on our local diaspora and making the world see we do have a lot of content coming out of the 876 and surrounding communities. So that’s just part of what’s going on.

The rebranding of Mr. Peppa famous Dancehall artist is also on the way. New EP, new albums and all. Fruit Tree spoken word and poetry is also on its way. JQuestt our new protoge is also dropping new projects. Podcast coming and so much more. Now how does he do it? Well, again that’s what makes him Vivian and also the fact he constantly reminds me that his business partners have always been patient and been there for him. So stay tuned as we continue to explore the lives of many Jamaicans who are pushing our culture.

By: News Reporter