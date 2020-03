Jamaica News: A twenty-one-year old Ricardo Jones of Bamboo Walk, Retreat in St. Mary, was nabbed by the police and slapped with charges for breaches of the Larceny Act.

Jones, who is also a taxi operator, was charged for forcing entry into a residence’s dwelling and removing several items on the 2nd of March, 2020 at about 8:25 pm.

The incident was later reported to the police; where, Jones was then located and searched. He was with found the complainant’s property in his position.

Jones’ court date will be announced in the near future.