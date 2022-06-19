Fraser-Pryce equalled her world-leading time of 10.67 in Paris

Defending 100m World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, matched her 2022 world-leading time by clocking 10.67 seconds and beat compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meeting record of 10.72 seconds from last year to win at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, Jamaican sprint legend who has won eight Olympic medals including silver in Tokyo last summer, is well clear of second-place British sprinter Daryll Neita with 10.99 seconds. The Ivorian Marier Josee Ta Lou was third in 11.01 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce’s winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August 2021.

Only four other women have run the 100m faster than Fraser-Pryce’s time on Saturday – Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Fraser-Pryce will renew her long rivalry with five-time Olympic gold medallist Thompson-Herah at this year’s world championships, which start in Eugene on July 15.

