Fraser-Pryce equalled her world-leading time of 10.67 in Paris

Fraser-Pryce equalled her world-leading time of 10.67 in Paris
Fraser-Pryce equalled her world-leading time of 10.67 in Paris

Defending 100m World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, matched her 2022 world-leading time by clocking 10.67 seconds and beat compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meeting record of 10.72 seconds from last year to win at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, Jamaican sprint legend who has won eight Olympic medals including silver in Tokyo last summer, is well clear of second-place British sprinter Daryll Neita with 10.99 seconds. The Ivorian Marier Josee Ta Lou was third in 11.01 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce’s winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August 2021.

Only four other women have run the 100m faster than Fraser-Pryce’s time on Saturday – Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Fraser-Pryce will renew her long rivalry with five-time Olympic gold medallist Thompson-Herah at this year’s world championships, which start in Eugene on July 15.

 

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com