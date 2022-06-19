Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with Achilles injury

our-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with an Achilles injury.

Japan’s Osaka has not played since the French Open and recently posted a video of herself doing rehab on a treadmill.

The 24-year-old previously said she was “unsure” if she would play Wimbledon because of its lack of ranking points.

The ATP and WTA stripped the points from Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Osaka’s name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon when it was released last week, but she has not appeared in any of the grass-court events.

Posting on her Instagram account, Osaka said she was “trying to find the positives in a negative situation”.

The world number 43 has slipped down the rankings after taking several breaks from the sport last year to protect her mental health.

Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and 2020 and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 but has never gone beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

Former finalist Eugenie Bouchard also withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of the lack of ranking points on offer.

The Canadian former world number five dropped to 253 in the WTA standings in January after a lengthy absence following shoulder surgery, but was able to enter the Wimbledon main draw under her protected ranking.

Players only receive a limited number of protected ranking entries to use at tournaments.

Bouchard said she would use her two Grand Slam-protected ranking entries at the US Open and Australian Open.

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz