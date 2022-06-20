10 Police Recruits Arrested for Using Forged Academic Documents to Join the Service

Ten recruits who used fake academic documents to be enlisted as Police Constables in the National Police Service (NPS) have been arrested.

They were arrested while undergoing training at the National Police College Main Campus-Kiganjo,

Their courses were terminated with immediate effect after the discovery was made.

Mochama Opiyo Clive, Muithi John Kitavi, Natembea M. Kelvin, Nyapola Felix Angatia, Mwaulid Galgalo Bide, Gobra Grindguest, Ndambuki Irene Nzisa, Felix Kipkoech Langat, Kabatha Paul Kimani and John Crispus Amisi were busted on Wednesday evening by officers at the Kiganjo based campus.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday said the forges were discovered after due diligence on the authenticity of the recruits’ academic documents was conducted.

“A report forwarded to the college by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) declared their Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education documents presented by the recruits as forged,’ DCI said.

Investigations into their forged certificates indicated that some subject grades and mean grades had been deliberately altered to match the needed minimum requirements for joining the service.

“After their arrest, the fake documents were confiscated and kept in safe custody as exhibits, to be used as evidence against them in court,” the Directorate said.

The suspects have since lost their slots in the service, after failing the integrity test and three months of rigorous training.

They are currently in custody at Kiganjo police station pending arraignment for forgery and other relevant charges.

The ten are among 5,000 police constables who were recruited in March this year, as part of government’s efforts to increase the ratio of police to civilians.

Their arrest comes in the wake of increased reports of forgery of academic documents, as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections in August this year.

This test is carried out in the course of every intake in the institution.

It is one of the basic tests to measure the integrity of every recruit seeking to serve the public as an officer of the law.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com