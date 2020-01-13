Four Persons Arrested For Illegal Homemade Gun Found In St Mary

Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] Four Persons Arrested – The St. Mary Police have arrested and charged a female and a teen among four persons and they are also booked to appear in court for an illegal homemade firearm with ammunition that was discovered in their possession while conducting an operation in Hamilton Mountain district, St Mary on Sunday, January 12.

The names of suspects are 32-year-old Triston Byfield, a landscaper; 35-year-old bartender Tamara Byfield of Pondside district, Hamilton Mountain, St Mary and 22-year-old Damar Gayle, a chef of Pondside district and Bushy Park, St Catherine. The identity of the teen male has been withheld for legal reasons.

It is reported by the Port Maria police that around 5:00 a.m., officers attached to the St. Mary Division were in the area when a premise that was occupied by the four persons was raided.

During the raid of the premises, a homemade firearm with a 12 gauge cartridge was discovered in their possession.

They were immediately arrested and charged.

They are to appear in court at a later date.

 

Marc Lodge  – News Reporter 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

