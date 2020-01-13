Officers Seized An Illegal M-16 Assault Rifle On Mountain View Avenue

Officers Seized An Illegal M-16 Assault Rifle On Mountain View Avenue
Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] An M-16 assault rifle was confiscated on Saturday on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, while it’s under a curfew.

It is reported by the police that the Colt M16 assault rifle, with a magazine containing thirty 5.56 rounds of ammunition, were confiscated following the searching of premises around 4 a.m. by officers conducting the curfew.

The officers didn’t confirm if the illegal weapon was confiscated in the area while it’s under curfew.

No arrests were made in relation to the confiscation.

 

Marc Lodge – News Reporter

