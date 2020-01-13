Officers Seized An Illegal M-16 Assault Rifle On Mountain View Avenue

Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] An M-16 assault rifle was confiscated on Saturday on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, while it’s under a curfew.

It is reported by the police that the Colt M16 assault rifle, with a magazine containing thirty 5.56 rounds of ammunition, were confiscated following the searching of premises around 4 a.m. by officers conducting the curfew.

The officers didn’t confirm if the illegal weapon was confiscated in the area while it’s under curfew.

No arrests were made in relation to the confiscation.