Christopher Hewitt : Taxi Driver Killed by Motorist in St Catherine

A taxi operator was hit down by a motor vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene on the Dunbeholden main road in St Catherine on Saturday, January 11.

The dead man is identified by the officers as Christopher Hewitt, 35, of Naseberry Villa, Spanish Town in the Parish.

According to reports are that around 12.54 am, Hewitt about to cross the roadway before he was hit by a grey 2010 Toyota Axio motor car driven by a broker clerk.

The broker clerk is being questioned by the police.

Investigations continue.