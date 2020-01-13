Christopher Hewitt : Taxi Driver Killed by Motorist in St Catherine

Christopher Hewitt : Taxi Driver Killed by Motorist in St Catherine
A taxi operator was hit down by a motor vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene on the Dunbeholden main road in St Catherine on Saturday, January 11.

The dead man is identified by the officers as Christopher Hewitt, 35, of Naseberry Villa, Spanish Town in the Parish.

According to reports are that around 12.54 am, Hewitt about to cross the roadway before he was hit by a grey 2010 Toyota Axio motor car driven by a broker clerk.

The broker clerk is being questioned by the police.

Investigations continue.

 

Marc Lodge – News Reporter

No Extradition Request for any Government Minister
Christopher Hewitt : Taxi Driver Killed by Motorist in St Catherine
Four Persons Arrested For Illegal Homemade Gun Found In St Mary
Officers Seized An Illegal M-16 Assault Rifle On Mountain View Avenue
Video: Jamaican Soldier himself and his wife
Gunman Killed After Showing Off On Leaked Video Live Footage
Tesha Miller Gets 38 Years And 9 Months
How can we Forget Haiti on a Day Like Today ?
Benefits of Guava Leaf Tea
