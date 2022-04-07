Four Charged with Firearm Seizure in St James

The St James police have laid criminal charges against four persons, who were held in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in Marl Road, Montpelier, St James, on Thursday, March 31.
Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition are 23-year-old Junior Luver, otherwise called ‘Jesse’ labourer of Marl Road, 33-year-old Sarah Gayle otherwise called ‘Angel’ of Beruit, Rose Heights, 23-year-old Nicholas Palmer otherwise called ‘Nick’ also of Marl Road, and 32-year-old Seymour Spence, otherwise called ‘Anthony’ or ‘Flash’ mason of Marl Road.
Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 8:00 pm, a team of officers carried out an operation at a yard, where the four accused alleged to be family members, were seen.
On seeing the police approaching, one of the men ran inside a house and he was chased and held.
A search was carried out of the house and its surroundings, leading to the seizure of a Ruger P90 handgun, fitted with a magazine containing four .45 rounds of ammunition under a couch.
All four were taken into custody and officially charged on the weekend.

