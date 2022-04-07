Murder Accused Arrested while Making Report at Police Station

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE

A Kingston security guard who has been on the run from the police since August of last year, was apprehended by the police after he turned up at a police station to report a case of threat.

Charged with murder, Assault at Common Law, and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 25-year-old Dwight Thomas, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’ a security guard of Phase 7, Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

Reports are that Thomas and the now-deceased 56-year-old Phillip Lawrence, got involved in a dispute along Mexico Way in Kingston, when he and two other men use a pick-axe to chop Lawrence in his head.

Lawrence was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while Thomas who managed to elude the police was held after he went to the police station to report a threat on Sunday, March 20.

