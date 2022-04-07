Man Shot Dead at Sports Bar in Lilliput, St James

A man was shot dead and three others were injured, following a shooting in Lilliput, St James. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Shane McKenzie of Bob Man Hill in the area.

According to police sources, McKenzie was at a sports bar in his community with a group of people when two men entered and began firing.

Four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital. McKenzie was pronounced dead and the other three were admitted.