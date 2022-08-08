Former Lead Singer of 70s R&B Blue Magic Orlando Morgan to Headline Tri-State Family Funday in Long Island

The musical offering at the 2022 annual Tri-State Family Funfest’ will include 70s R&B music with Stuart Orlando Morgan, who sang lead vocals for American R&B group Blue Magic, event organizer Conroy Allison said. The upcoming event is slated for Sunday, August 14, (10 AM – 7 PM) at Heckscher State Park, Pavilion #2, East Islip, Long Island, NY.

Blue Magic, one of the top Philadelphia soul groups of the 1970s garnered international acclaim with R&B ballads such as “Sideshow”, “Spell”, “What’s Come Over Me”, “Three Ring Circus”, and “Stop to Start”. In 1999, Morgan, was inducted into The Doo Wop Hall Of Fame.

The Family funday, arguably the largest in the Caribbean diaspora, has earned a reputation as the best family fun event in New York for the entire family. With Jamaica celebrating its 60th independence anniversary this year, Allison said, “What better time than on the occasion of our diamond jubilee, to pair three music genres R&B, Reggae and Soca that we love and present them to our 10,000 plus faithful patrons in New York. We have also confirmed the incomparable Five 5 band out of Jamaica,” Allison shared.

The Fabulous Five Inc. aka Fab 5 that emerged on the music scene in Jamaica in the late 60s has made a name locally and internationally as a premier reggae and soca band. For the past five decades, they have released over 26 albums. They have scored several #1 hits in Jamaica. A high point of the band’s career came when they were featured musicians on Johnny Nash’s platinum album ‘I Can See Clearly Now.’ They have since won over 30 major awards in Jamaica and was voted the top band for three consecutive years by Swing magazine.

“Caribbean nationals globally and black American have a deep love and appreciation for 70s reggae” Allison, founder of the annual Family Funfest’ (formerly the Merritone Family Funday NYC) stated.

“Vintage R&B also remains a staple among Caribbean nationals at home and abroad, especially among those 40 years and above. This is the market segment that makes up the core demographics that have attended the festival over the past 20 plus years” he opined.