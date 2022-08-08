Mastermind in the Illegal Importation of 21 Guns Arrested

A man described as the mastermind behind the illegal importation of 21 guns into the island in March of this year was arrested in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Sunday, August 7.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending formal charges being laid, was arrested by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch at a party in the parish.

Detectives say the man has been on their radar for some time and his arrest follows months of investigations that featured several lines of enquiry.

Eighteen handguns, three rifles and a large cache of ammunition were seized by the police at a warehouse in Kingston on Friday, March 4. The find was made when personnel from Jamaica Customs noticed anomalies with a package and called in the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC).

More information will follow.

