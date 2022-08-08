Jamaica’s Ladies Win George Teale Trophy at 65th CAGC

The Jamaican ladies stamped their class on the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship in the Turks & Caicos Islands at the Turks & Caicos Golf Club after capturing the coveted George Teale Trophy, at the close of the championship on Friday. This is the sixth win for Jamaica. The last win was back in 2006.

Female captain Emily Mayne teamed up with new comer Cameron March on Friday’s final day after posting 12 over par 156 in the third round for a three-day total of 34 over par 466 to give Jamaica its first hold of the coveted George Teale Trophy. The scores in the first and second rounds were 157 and 153 respectively. Jamaica won by a whopping 12 shots.

Puerto Rico was second with scores of 159, 157 and 160 in the three rounds respectively for an overall total of 46 over par 478. The Dominican Republic grabbed third place with their 484 (170, 161, 166) total.

The individual leaderboard showed March in 4th place with a three-day total of 18 over par 234 after putting down eight over par 80 in the final round but she had the best score of one over par 73 for the Jamaican ladies in the championship. Mayne posted the best score of the Jamaican ladies in the 3rd round when she carded a four over par 76 and total score of 235 to place 5th.

The other two ladies on tour, Matta Issa and Winni Lau posted third round scores of 80 and 93 respectively to place 7th and 20th overall. Their competition totals were 241 and 288 respectively.

The winner of the female category was Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands with scores of 75, 72 and 73 for four over par 220. She posted the lowest score of any of the ladies in any round of par 72 on the second day. Second went to Emily Odwin of Barbados with scores of 78, 74 and 73 for a combined score of 225. Darianys Guzman of Puerto Rico bagged the 3rd place. She posted 76, 79 and 77 for a total score of 232.

The Jamaican men ended the championship in 4th place, one spot below their 3rd place at the end of the second day. The top four men in the third round were Justin Burrowes, William Knibbs, Rocco Lopez and Owen Samuda. They posted a combined score of 31 over par 895 which was 35 strokes behind winner Puerto Rico.

The other two men – Ryan Lue and Aman Dhiman, based on their scores did not contribute to the third day’s position as only the top four scores contributed to the team’s placement in each round.

Puerto Rico was followed by the Dominican Republic who posted 18 over par 882 while the Cayman Island copped the third place after totaling 886 over the three days.

The individual leaderboard showed Burrowes – one over par 73 (218 for the 3 rounds) in fourth place ahead of compatriot Knibbs – three over par 75 (219) in fifth place. The next best placed Jamaican was Lopez – five over par 77 in 21st, closely followed by Lue – 79 (233) in 22nd.

Aman Dhiman scored 80 in the last round with total score of 235 for 27th place while Samuda posted 79 for his total socre of 240 for 34th place.

Kelvin Hernandez of Puerto Rico carded a two under par 70 for six under par 210 to win the male section. He put down the best individual score of four under par 68 for the championship in the second round). Enrique Valverde also of Puerto Rico with a par 72 on the last day tied for second with Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic who posted three over par 75. Their competition total was one over par 217.