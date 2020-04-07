Foreign National Missing

Jamaica News: Thirty-one-year-old Roniego Missic of a Turks and Caicos address who was staying in Walkerswood, Moneague, St. Ann has been missing since Thursday, April, 02.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Moneague Police are that Missic was last seen in Moneague wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anynyone knowing the whereabouts of Roniego Missic is being asked to contact the Moneague Police at 876-973 -0451, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.