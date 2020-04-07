Foreign National Missing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Thirty-one-year-old Roniego Missic of a Turks and Caicos address who was staying in Walkerswood, Moneague, St. Ann has been missing since Thursday, April, 02.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Moneague Police are that Missic was last seen in Moneague wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anynyone knowing the whereabouts of Roniego Missic is being asked to contact the Moneague Police at 876-973 -0451, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....