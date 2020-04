Jamaica News: A man is now in police custody following an arrest and seizure of five rounds of ammunition on Monday.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was apprehended in Pink Lane in Kingston 11 after police responded to a robbery in the area.

At about 9:35am, the lawmen arrived on the scene when shots were fired in their direction. The lawmen gave chase and one of the two robbers was subsequently apprehended and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition was found in the area.