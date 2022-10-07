Five Teens Charged for Homeless Man’s Death

Five teenagers are scheduled to face the court in relation to the murder of 48-year-old Lionel Johnson of Deanery Road, Kingston 3 who was killed on Upper King Street,
Kingston on Monday, August 29.
Charged for Murder are:
• A 17-year-old boy of King Street, Kingston
• A 17-year-old student of Mark Lane, Kingston
• A 16-year-old boy of Love Lane, Kingston
• A 15-year-old student of Church Street, Kingston
• A 15-year-old student of Anderson Road, Kingston
Detectives assigned to the Central Police reported that about 1:30 a.m., a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw Johnson running. Enquiries were made and it was observed that he had several severe burns to his body. He was transported to the hospital where he died while being treated.
An investigation was launched and the juveniles were charged after question-and-answer interviews were conducted with their attorneys on Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5.
Their court dates are being finalized.