ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING

Two Wards of the State Missing

Leave a Comment / By / October 7, 2022

Ananda Alerts have been activated for two wards of the Mount Zion Children’s
Home in Rose Hall, Linstead in St. Catherine, who have been missing since Thursday, October 6.

They are 13-year-old Sabrina Matthews and 14-year-old Kadijah Dunkley.

Sabrina is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet six inches) tall. Kadijah is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

According to information received, it is believed that the girls left the compound about 2:00 a.m., in a white motor car that was seen at the gate. Their mode of dress is however unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sabrina Matthews and Kadijah Dunkley is asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of the teens were available at the time of this publication.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com